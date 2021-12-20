Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

