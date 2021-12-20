Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.20% of Conn’s worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Conn’s by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

