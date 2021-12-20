Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

