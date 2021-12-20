Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $412.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

