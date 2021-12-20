Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MYR Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $102.04 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

