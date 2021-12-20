Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Buys $315,900.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

