Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Buys $315,900.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
