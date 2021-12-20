SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in November

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,331,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 11,493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,924.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHOF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

