SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in November

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,331,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 11,493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,924.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOHOF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
SOHO China Company Profile
