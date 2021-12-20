-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 6.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

