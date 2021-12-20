BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $14.33 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.