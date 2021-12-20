Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Declines By 17.2%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 25,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.51 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

