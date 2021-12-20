Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declines By 17.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $14.47 on Monday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

