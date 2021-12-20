Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE GEL opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

