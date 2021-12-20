Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Drops By 17.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.