International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 22,873 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 35.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

