Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 11,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

