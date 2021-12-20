TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Sells $500,500.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tybourne Capital Management (H also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00.

Shares of TPGY stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,435,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 320,440 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

