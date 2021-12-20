Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $551,652.50 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $551,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96.

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86.

Workday stock opened at $273.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,043.45, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.