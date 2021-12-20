Insider Selling: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells 83,000 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($142,592.84).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £147,200 ($194,528.88).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 113.40 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.