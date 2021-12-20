Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 86,246 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,246 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $25,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,658.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 175,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

