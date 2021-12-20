Stephens Inc. AR Buys 339 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $130.25 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

