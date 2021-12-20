Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 128.1% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.6% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 129,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.