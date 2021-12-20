State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,158,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $81.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.51.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

