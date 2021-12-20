Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.78 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.