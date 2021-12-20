Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

