PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,125 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PROG stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

