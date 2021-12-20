State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $65.31 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.