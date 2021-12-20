18,800 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

VSCO opened at $49.53 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

