State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 7,800 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $2,867,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,063 shares of company stock worth $34,308,185 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.