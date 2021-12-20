State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

