Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of ST opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

