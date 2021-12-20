Westpac Banking Corp Invests $740,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.