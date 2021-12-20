Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.73 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

