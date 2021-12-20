Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

