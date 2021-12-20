Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

