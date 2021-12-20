Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 65,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

UHS opened at $127.80 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.