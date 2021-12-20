Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

