Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $141,533,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 497,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

