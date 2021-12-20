Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

RPRX opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

