Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.46 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

