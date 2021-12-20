Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.02% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

FIEE stock opened at $195.52 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $212.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03.

