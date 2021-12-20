Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.