Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $171.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

