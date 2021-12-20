iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $150.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

