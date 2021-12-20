ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.