Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

