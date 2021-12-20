Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.
Shares of UPST opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
