Critical Survey: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Everi alerts:

This table compares Everi and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 10.78% 262.45% 6.07% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Everi and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $383.67 million 4.66 -$81.68 million $0.65 30.23 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Everi and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 6 1 3.14 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everi presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Everi beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment provides access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions, check-related services, fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services, compliance, audit and data software, casino credit data and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.