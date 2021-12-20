T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $119.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

