UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 588,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

