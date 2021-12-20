Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

