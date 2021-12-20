M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of M/I Homes worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:MHO opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

